Calveley Primary Academy unveils new outdoor classroom

A new outdoor classroom at Calveley Primary Academy looks set to prove a big hit with children.

That’s according to Nantwich Town Crier Dev Hobson, who dropped in at the primary school to officially open the new facility.

Dubbed ‘The Acorn’, it has been created by Nigel Little, facilities manager for North West Academies Trust (NWAT), which has managed the school since 2021.

He has transformed an old summer house into a classroom complete with a large TV, stage lights and even a disco ball.

Mr Hobson said: “It is certainly a fantastic place to learn and it will be a great asset to the children who use it.

“I hope they have a wonderful time; I’m sure they will!”

Parents were welcomed to school for a special ceremony to celebrate the opening of The Acorn, which was funded by money raised by FROCS (Friends and Relatives of Calveley School) through events including a Halloween Disco, Christmas Fair and a Welly Walk.

Head of School Ray Rudd said: “I think I can say, on behalf of all the children, we are very excited to be able to use the new outdoor classroom and I’d like to thank everyone for all the help and support which has enabled us to have such a fantastic resource.

“I am sure we will have lots of fun using it.”

Children also thanked FROCS, Mrs Rudd, teachers, their families, the wider community and Mr Little for making it possible.

Mr Little said: “The first plan for the old summer house was to knock it down, but I see potential in things like this.

“I thought, who wouldn’t want a cinema in their garden? So, that was the starting point and then it developed into including a stage area and a learning area.

“I have built something similar at another school, but not on this scale.

“The next project is the Acorn Secret Garden which will feature planters for the children to start growing their own veggies and plants!”

The Acorn is the latest improvement made at Calveley since it became part of NWAT, including rectification of long-standing drainage and subsidence problems and the re-modelling of classrooms.

The school is also one of seven English schools – alongside sister school Acton CE Primary Academy – which are part of a Government pilot scheme to install ground source heating.

The project, which involves using boreholes to extract heat energy from rock, will reduce heating costs.