Cheshire Wildlife Trust seeking six new recruits

Cheshire Wildlife Trust is looking for six new recruits to join its expanding team to bring wildlife back to the county.

Roles vary from an admin and accounts assistant to a digital marketing officer and to a land management officer.

In Cheshire, their aim is to double the space currently given to wildlife in the county, including doubling the amount of carbon and water storing trees in the ground.

They want to increase the amount of food for bees and butterflies in wildflower meadows, and boost the amount of clean and healthy waterways for otters and water voles.

Darren Banks, land management officer for the trust, said: “I’ve been at Cheshire Wildlife Trust for coming up to 11 years this September.

“I first joined as the role matched my background in farming and countryside management.

“I’ve stayed for so long because of the variety of things I get to do and feeling part of a family.

“The best things about working for Cheshire Wildlife Trust are the people I get to work alongside each day, the job I do and the fact that it’s a flexible organisation; I have a great balance between work and my homelife and family commitments.”

Charlotte Harris, Chief Executive at Cheshire Wildlife Trust, added: “Here at Cheshire Wildlife Trust we pride ourselves in creating a workplace where everyone can thrive.

“We offer great employee benefits, competitive salaries and personal development opportunities alongside a relaxed and inclusive culture.

“You will benefit from working amongst a team who are passionate about nature and love making a difference.

“In return for using your talents to help bring wildlife back we offer agile working for most roles and a wonderful office space set within a wildlife friendly farm.”

The roles the Trust are recruiting for are:

– Digital Marketing Officer (Nextdoor Nature Cheshire)

– Admin & Accounts Assistant

– Membership Recruiter

– Land Management Officer

– Wilder Childhood Officer

To find out more and apply for the roles visit cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/jobs