Northern Soul fans to pedal from Bristol to Nantwich in aid of MND

A group of Northern Soul fans from across the country aim to raise £5,000 for Motor Neurone Disease Association in a 150-mile charity bike ride from Bristol to Nantwich.

The Lycra-Clad Soulboys and Girl, aged between 30-67, plan to cycle 150 miles between two soul music venues, The Bristol Fringe in Clifton and The Crown Hotel in Nantwich.

The ride, which will take place on Friday/Saturday July 29-30, is in memory of Northern Soul fan and close friend Paul Thrower, who fell victim to motor neurone disease in November 2016.

Paul spearheaded fund-raising efforts of the group who described his “bravery and stoic humour” while fighting the disease as “inspirational”.

He prompted the original 2016 charity ride which helped raise more than £22,000.

This year’s target is a more modest £5,000.

Richard Shackelford, regional fundraiser for Cheshire at the MND Association, said: “Without the amazing support of people like The Lycra-Clad Soulboys, the MND Association simply would not be able to provide it’s vital support services, fund research to find a cure and campaign and raise awareness of MND.

“Together we are making a real difference for people living in Wales affected by this devastating disease.”

MND is a fatal rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, attacking the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work.

It kills a third of people within a year and more than half within two years of diagnosis.

It affects up to 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time and kills six people every day. There is no cure.

The MND Association is the only national charity in England, Wales and Northern Ireland focused on MND care, research and campaigning.

If you would like to donate, visit the group’s Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lycra-clad-soulboys1