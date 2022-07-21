South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce has paid tribute to its long-standing Business Awards sponsors as the search for this year’s 25th anniversary winners gets underway.

The official entry process has opened with several of the area’s big businesses, such as Bentley Motors in Crewe, returning to support the awards.

There are awards celebrating the enterprise and achievement of businesses of all sizes including a Start-Up category for newcomers sponsored by Rhino Safety and supported by South Cheshire Development Agency Ltd.

Young entrepreneurial talent will be highlighted as well as the work of companies and individuals in the “Contribution to the Community” category, sponsored by Bentley with support from Cheshire Connect.

The awards ceremony will take place at Reaseheath College in Nantwich on Friday, November 18.

The nine award categories and their sponsors are:

Ambassador of the Year – Cheshire East Council

Apprentice of the Year – Reaseheath College

Business of the Year (25 plus Employees) – Cheshire College South & West

Business of the Year (under 25 employees) – Hibberts Solicitors

Contribution to the Community – Bentley supported by Cheshire Connect

Employer of the Year – Assurant

Excellence in Collaboration – Construction Linx

Excellence in Customer Service – KPI Recruiting Ltd

Start-up Business of the Year – Rhino Safety supported by South Cheshire

Development Agency Ltd

The Chamber represents the interests of the business community at local and national level.

Bentley Motors, a Chamber member for more than 18 years and long-standing Patron, has supported the awards for most of that time.

Sally Hepton, director of Government Relations and CSR, said: “Bentley is proud to be a long standing Patron of the Chamber and award sponsor.

“We believe it is important to acknowledge the tremendous efforts undertaken by business, charities and social enterprises to make our home a better place to live and work.

“Congratulations to the Chamber for the last 25 years of award recognition and best of luck to this year’s applicants.”

Chamber Chief Executive Paul Colman said: “The pandemic, and now the cost of living crisis and interest rises, are taking their toll nationally but we are continually bowled over by the resilience and positive ‘can-do’

attitude of our local business community.

“This 25th anniversary ceremony will be a celebration of their growth and strength over the years and it is all made possible thanks to our generous sponsors.

“In this tough economic climate we greatly appreciate everything they do to support the Business Awards year after year.

“We look forward to receiving entries and generating more positivity about local businesses and individuals over the coming months.”

For more on the Business Awards and how to enter go to sccci.co.uk/business-awards/2022-awards

Follow updates on social media #*SCCBA2022*.

(Pic: Chamber’s Paul Colman and Bentley’s Sally Hepton)