Nantwich care boss Ben Selby scoops national honour

A care-in-the-home provider from Nantwich who has transformed life for people living with dementia in Cheshire has won a prestigious national award.

Ben Selby, owner of Right At Home in Mid and South Cheshire, is the winner of a Great British Franchisee Award from whichfranchise.com, placing him among the industry’s elite.

A care sector worker since he was 19, Ben rose to become the national Head Of Compliance for Right At Home but decided five years ago to take the plunge and become a franchisee himself.

Starting with just one employee, he’s grown the business into a £1.9 million-turnover operation and expects to double that within two years.

He now has 100 employees and intends to create 150 more local jobs.

Ben’s work in pioneering a respite day-care service for dementia patients caught the eye of the judges, as did the local group Creating Dementia Friendly Nantwich, which he co-founded and chairs.

“Our day-care service is small,” he says.

“And very much focussed on supporting seniors with dementia to get out of the house and have a great day, as well as giving their regular carers a well-earned rest.

“My main inspiration comes from my personal experience of poor care with my Grandad, and it’s so important that we measure every action we take by the question ‘Would I be happy with this for my loved one?’.”

Ben’s service has achieved an Outstanding CQC rating and he’s taken on a second territory and operates from three office locations.

The Great British Franchisee Awards are run by whichfranchise, supported by Lloyds Bank, BDO, AMO Consulting and Chantry Group.