Village school near Tarporley celebrates top SATs results

Staff and pupils at a tiny village school near Tarporley are celebrating top SATs results.

St Paul’s CE Primary School, in Utkinton, only has nine Year 6 pupils so data will not officially be published online.

But Kerry McLean, Executive Headteacher, was keen to highlight the achievements of their pupils.

In Reading, 89% of pupils achieved the expected standard, compared to 74% nationally, with 67% reaching the Greater Depth standard.

In SPaG (Spelling, Punctuation and Grammar), 78% of pupils at St Paul’s achieved the expected standard, compared to 72% nationally, with 33% securing the Greater Depth standard.

Kerry said: “We are particularly proud of our combined scores which identifies the percentage of children who achieved the expected standard in Reading, Writing and Maths.

“Here, we achieved 67%, compared to 59% nationally.

“We are incredibly pleased and proud of all of our Year 6 pupils.

“They have worked exceptionally hard over the last few years and they took these tests in their stride.

“There were some lovely individual celebrations too, where children overcame their barriers to achieve high standards.

“Their accomplishments are particularly significant when you consider that the consistency primary education has been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

“These results highlight the hard work and determination of the pupils, as well as the skill and dedication of the staff team here at St Paul’s. We are incredibly proud of everyone.”

