Nantwich CC clinch spot in ECB National Club semi-finals

Nantwich CC 1sts clinched their place in the ECB National Club Championships with a fine four-wicket victory over Kimberley Institute CC.

The hosts won the toss and put Kimberley into bat and reduced them to 208-9 off their 40 overs.

Wickets were shared between Stockton, Spencer and Doyle, but a fine 70 off 59 balls by King had given the visitors hope of victory.

Nantwich’s reply was in trouble at 34-3, before Robinson hit 34 to give them a lift.

Yet the hosts slipped to 112-6 when Stockton was bowled by King for 11 runs, and Kimberley looked to be in control.

However, Nantwich hit back brilliantly when Griffiths and Byatt combined for a stunning seventh wicket stand of 97.

Byatt hit 68 off 64 balls, and Griffiths added 47 from 34 as they guided Nantwich to their victory target of 209-6 with two and half overs to spare.

Nantwich will now host Wallasey CC in the semi finals of the National Club Championship on August 21.

The winners will play Poterne or Bexley at Lords in the national final on September 17.

Nantwich, who are in second place in the ECB Cheshire County premier league behind leaders Hyde, return to league action at home to Oulton Park on Saturday August 6.

(pic by Graham Dean, creative commons licence)