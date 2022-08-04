Nantwich author publishes new book “from Crewe to Malibu”

A Nantwich-born writer now based in Hollywood has published his new book “Fizzy Days and Plastic Monkeys: from Crewe to Malibu”.

Mark Millicent’s auto-biography is about making a comedy feature film set around 1970s ownership of a “Fizzy” and the moped phenomena of the mid 1970s when he lived in Cheshire.

Mark, who’s parents still live in Nantwich, said: “I’m a Dabber-born in Nantwich, and I lived in Crewe as a child and went to school there and worked as tyre fitter on West Street as my first job!”

Mark then moved to London and went on to work in Hollywood where he has worked as a story-boarder on movies and commercials for the last 30 years.

“The book is my tongue-in-cheek account (starting in Crewe) of the unending, but sometimes humorous saga of trying to get a $3 million dollar movie made over many years between the US and the UK,” he said.

The book is now available on Amazon, and is published by Fantastic Books Publishing UK.

Mark’s work has been published in literary Journals both in the UK and the USA.

He creates artwork for game companies and advertising agencies on both sides of the Atlantic, while working for production studios large and small from Disney to Warner Brothers to RSA and ABC.

More details and to order “Fizzy Days and Plastic Monkeys – From Crewe to Malibu”, visit https://getbook.at/FizzyDays