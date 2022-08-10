3 hours ago
Delays to Reaseheath bypass opening “out of our hands” says CEC

in Environment / Human Interest / News August 10, 2022
Reaseheath bypass aerial image

Council chiefs say delays to the opening of the new A51 Reaseheath bypass are “beyond control of the council”.

And there is still no date for when the new spine road will be opened, Cheshire East said.

Key to the delay is a proposed pedestrian crossing on the ‘realignment’ to make it safer for pedestrians to cross between Kingsbourne estate.

The road was originally due to be completed an open by February 2022.

But in March, we revealed that a crossing had been requested more than a year earlier by residents on The Green and Reaseheath College and this was at the heart of the delay.

Originally, there was no crossing planned and the only way to get across the busy new ‘bypass’ was to use the lit underpass for pedestrians, cyclists and horses.

Cllr Sarah Pochin, of Bunbury Ward, had also lobbied for the crossing to be installed.

A Cheshire East Council spokesperson said today: “The A51 realignment is a developer-led scheme, involving three housing developers who have entered into a legal agreement to fund this highways project.

“While the council’s highways service is pressing for early completion, there are outstanding planning and highways matters concerning this project and these are beyond the control of the council.

“One of these is the installation of a pedestrian-controlled crossing, currently being assessed by the council’s highways service.

“Discussions continue with the developers responsible for the scheme and we expect to announce a completion date in the near future.”

(Image courtesy of Jonathan White)

