Work begins on new crossing on busy Nantwich road

Work is underway to install a new crossing in Nantwich after months of campaigning by residents, local councillors and Crewe & Nantwich MP.

The crossing is being built on Peter Destapleigh Way at the exit from the Stapeley Water Gardens estate.

Residents raised concerns about a lack crossing, and one Brine Leas pupil was injured after a collision with a car in October last year.

The road is 40mph with the exit from the estate on to the road obscured by hedging, particularly in spring and summer.

Nantwich South Cllrs Peter Groves and Andrew Martin and MP Dr Kieran Mullan have been lobbying Cheshire East to act for more than a year, raising directly with the Council Leader Sam Corcoran.

They secured an agreement in principle for the crossing last year, but have had to wait many months for work to begin.

The councillors and MP videoed the road during school crossing hours to show council bosses the dangerous situation.

Cllr Peter Groves said: “As ward councillors we are glad to see action at last.

“Residents have rightly been pressing for this because like us they were concerned about safety for children crossing.”

Cllr Andrew Martin added: “As a local resident I have been concerned about what might happen at this crossing.

“Peter and I are delighted that work has now begun, it can’t happen soon enough.”

Dr Kieran Mullan MP said: “I know across the whole area there is more we need to do on road safety and speeding but this crossing worried me more than any other so I am very happy we have got a result.

“It has taken Peter, Andrew and I months and months of not letting this drop.

“I want to thank the residents that helped.

“I know a crossing here might be difficult for drivers with others so nearby, but children’s safety has to come first and this was an accident waiting to happen.”

The work is set to take place between August 10 and 19, with two-way traffic control in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm.