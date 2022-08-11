A former fireman from Nantwich has compiled a new book about the fire service in Crewe, entitled ‘Cooling the Flames of Crewe’, writes Jonathan White.

Gareth Roberts, 66, started the research as a lockdown project.

He began writing the account of his time as a firefighter at Crewe Fire Station from 1979 to 2009, then turned it into a local book.

The book details firefighting in Crewe throughout time with the Crewe Volunteer Fire Brigade, Crewe Corporation Fire Brigade, the AFS and NFS during the Second World War and Cheshire County Fire Brigade.

Former Crewe firefighters – Ken Gardner, Barrie Lunt, John Roberts, Dave Holman, Ray Stafford, Rod Broome, Dave McCabe and Janssen Bostock – have also contributed by recollecting moments in their careers.

Malcolm Smith, former Rolls-Royce Fire Officer, has added a chapter about the Rolls-Royce Fire Brigade.

Crewe Works Fire Brigade is also included with input from Chris Thorley, former Crewe Works Fire Officer.

Another chapter gives details about the various incidents (Shouts) of interest in the Crewe area throughout time and local Fire Brigades Union representatives describe reasons why firefighters took to the picket lines in the late 1977/78, 2002/03 and in 2014.

Gareth said: “My interest in the fire service has stayed with me since my retirement, and I’ve remained connected with the service as a representative of the National Association of Retired Firefighters and as a Director of the Flamesavers Credit Union.

“With a collection of photos and scrapbooks from my fire service days, it seemed a good opportunity during lockdown to do more research about the history of firefighting in Crewe.

“After contacting my former colleagues and fire officers who previously worked at Rolls-Royce and Crewe Railway Works, I felt I had enough material to create a local book.”

The 250-page book has been published by MPire Books (Mark Potts).

It includes more than 200 photos and is priced at £15.

Delivery is free to anyone within a five-mile radius of Crewe/Nantwich and payment can be made on delivery.

Postage (recorded delivery) would be an additional £5.

Alternatively, you pick up a copy from Gareth’s home address.

A limited number of books have been printed and they are already available.

To reserve a copy contact Gareth on [email protected] or mobile: 07583891047.

Proceeds from the book sales will be donated to The Firefighters Charity