A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after crashing on a busy road in Nantwich today.

The accident happened shortly before 8am on the B5074 Main Road, close to the entrance to Reaseheath College.

Cheshire Police say the incident did not involve other vehicles and that the motorcyclist came off his vehicle.

He has been taken to Royal Stoke Hospital with “possible serious injuries”, said a police spokesperson.

The road was closed in both directions for around an hour.