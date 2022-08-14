Nantwich Camera Club back in focus after pandemic

Nantwich Camera Club is back up and running after meetings had to be stopped due to Covid pandemic.

Club members are now looking forward to meeting face to face when the new season starts on Tuesday September 6 at Regents Park in Nantwich.

The first night will be an introduction to members to show the schedule for the coming year.

“We welcome potential new members to attend our meetings for up to four weeks before joining,” said a club spokesperson.

“The club is a great source of information and inspiration, where fellow members and guest speakers share their love of photography topics – covering Landscape, Nature, Travel, and more.

“We are a friendly group of like-minded people, male and female, who enjoy their hobby and the company of others.”

Further details and the new season programme can be found at www.nantwichcameraclub.org.uk which also has information, members’ galleries and helpful workshops.