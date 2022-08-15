Dan Mellor appointed interim manager of Nantwich Town Ladies

Dan Mellor has been appointed interim manager of Nantwich Town Ladies FC first team.
Mellor replaces Chris Broad who has departed to take over as Newcastle Town reserves coach.
“I am immensely proud to be asked to step in as Interim Manager for this fantastic group of players,” said Mellor.
“I started coaching at the club five years ago at the weekly community session before progressing and managing one of the boys’ youth teams as well as our girls under 12s where we won the league in our inaugural season.
“I want to thank the club and head of women’s football Richard Embley for the trust shown in me and the many brilliant community coaches who have helped me throughout my time here.
“We have a great infrastructure in the women’s set up that is built for success and the girls have already embraced this in pre-season.
“Our open day that we have held recently really demonstrates the hard work and dedication everyone has put into the female game here at Nantwich Town and I can’t wait to get started.”
Richard Embley, Head of Women’s and Girls football, added: “Dan has already demonstrated that he is a really great coach and a very talented manager – I had no hesitation in asking Dan to step up and help deliver our exciting plans for our first team.”
Nantwich Town Ladies will shortly start their second season, against 10 other teams, in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League.
They have also qualified for their second successive appearance in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup in the forthcoming season.
Nantwich Town Ladies FC are always on the lookout for quality players to strengthen their first team.
Training takes place every Wednesday (7-8.30pm) on the Applewood Arena 3G artificial grass pitch at Nantwich Town FC on Waterlode.
For further information visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
