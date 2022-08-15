Direct Access sets up “Calm Corner” for Nantwich Food Festival

Nantwich disability consultancy Direct Access is to stage a “Calm Corner” during the three-day Nantwich Food Festival next month.

The firm, which specialises in accessibility and inclusion for disabled people, will be providing a quiet space for disabled and overwhelmed festivalgoers in need of a safe space to relax.

The marquee will include sheltered and softly lit seating areas and will specifically cater for the needs of autistic people.

It will also be open to any festival attendees looking to escape the hustle and bustle.

The 21st Nantwich Food Festival, from September 2-4, is expected to attract up to 40,000 people.

It aims to celebrate local cuisine and offer food and drink from across Cheshire and the Northwest.

The Direct Access team will offer free Sunflower Lanyards to disabled visitors of their Calm Corner marquee.

The lanyards are used to signify their holder has a hidden disability.

Steve Dering, Operations Director for Direct Access, said: “Although we work globally, Nantwich is really where it all began for Direct Access.

“Access consultancy is about engaging local communities, so we are incredibly honoured to be bringing the first ever Calm Corner to one of our hometown’s key calendar events.

“We hope this will sufficiently accommodate autistic people who need a reprieve from the commotion of the weekend.”

Founder and Director Steven Mifsud MBE added: “When community activities are inaccessible, risks are created for disabled people that are eager to attend, and this creates unjust and unfair exclusion.

“We are delighted to be working with the Nantwich Food Festival organisers to deliver a quite space for the hundreds of disabled people expected to attend this year’s festival.

“As a team with first-hand experiences of disability, we understand how stressful large events can be, particularly for autistic people, people with ADHD and other sensory differences.

“We cannot wait to play our part in making this an incredibly fun weekend for everybody in the Nantwich community and beyond.”

Direct Access previously designed the Calm Corner at Crewe Station, which was the first of its kind on the UK rail network.