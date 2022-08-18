Malbank Sixth Form in Nantwich celebrates “fantastic” A level results

Students and staff at Malbank Sixth Form in Nantwich are celebrating today after collecting “fantastic” grades.

Malbank headteacher John Harrison said they were proud of their A-level students after two years of “uncertainty and disruption” caused by the Covid pandemic.

This year saw a return to full examinations for the first time since 2019, but with some amendments made to support students.

Mr Harrison said: “We are both pleased and relieved that despite the challenges these students have faced over their two years of A-Level study that they have still managed to achieve fantastic grades.

“We are incredibly proud of the hard work and effort they put in and the resilience they showed throughout their time with us.

“This is a year group who were denied their chance to perform in actual GSCE exams, so to have done as superbly as they have in what is effectively their first ever taste of exam pressure is magnificent.”

This year’s results, although difficult to compare from the last two years, showed improvements in all areas compared to 2019 when traditional exams last took place.

Several students achieved outstanding grades, including:

– Karolina Rostkowska (pictured) who achieved a 5 A grades (A*A*AAA) and is going to study Philosophy and Psychology at Durham

– Amy Sproston (also pictured) attained A*AA and is on her way Birmingham to start studying to become a teacher

– Eleanor Brown secured A*A*A and will now start at Liverpool where she will be studying Veterinary Science

– Rosie Hutchings also received grades A*AA and is on her way to university to study Concept Art.

Lorna Critchley earned grades A*A*B and Adam Coleman received AAA alongside numerous others, surpassing their targets on both A Level and BTEC courses.

Malbank outgoing director of Sixth Form Stacey Falamarzi said: “Whilst we are clearly proud of their brilliant academic achievements, we are just as proud of them in terms of the people they have become during their time with us.”

Mr Harrison added: “Sometimes people underestimate what young people can achieve and the press are too eager to sell us stories of negativity and doom about education and the impact Covid has had.

“Too often people paint pictures of our young people as not having the work ethic to succeed and the resilience to perform.

“Today is evidence that even despite considerable challenges, when a student puts their mind to something, and we all work hard together, collectively we can achieve anything.

“It is the embodiment of that positive mindset and strength of character from our staff and students that has led our young people to achieve such remarkable things this summer.”