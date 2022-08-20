RSPCA receives 287 cat cruelty reports in Cheshire in 2021

The RSPCA says it received 287 reports of cat cruelty in Cheshire in 2021.

National figures reveal seven cats a day suffer at the hands of humans and this is expected to increase during the summer months.

In 2021 alone, there were 1,387 reports of intentional harm to cats and this peaked during the months of July and August.

Overall, there were 17,804 complaints made to the charity regarding cats in 2021 from abandonments, poisonings, mutilations, shootings, beatings and neglect.

The RSPCA also fears new figures showing a recent boom in the kitten trade could see a rise in unscrupulous breeders putting profits before welfare and could spell further cruelty to cats.

David Bowles, Head of Public Affairs at the RSPCA, said: “The demand for pets soared during the pandemic meaning backstreet kitten breeders have been able to make more money out of flogging pets online.

“We normally see a rise in kittens being sold at this time of year and coupled with the cost of living crisis, sadly we could see a boom in the kitten trade this year as a result.

“If you are considering buying a kitten, we would urge people to use the Kitten Checklist.”

The RSPCA launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign which aims to raise funds to keep its rescue teams on the frontline saving animals in desperate need of help as well as raising awareness about how we can all work together to stamp out cruelty for good.

Sam Watson, cat welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: “It’s awful to think cats are suffering deliberate cruelty and to know that an average of seven cats every single day are suffering at the hands of humans is really distressing.

“Cats are one of the most popular pets in the UK with an estimated 10.5 million pet cats in UK homes but sadly they are the second most abused pet – after dogs.

“Tragically, we see hundreds of animals that come through our doors every year who have been subjected to unimaginable cruelty – being beaten, thrown across the room, had bones broken, been shot at, poisoned and drowned.

“As well as being hurt by their owners, cats are also more vulnerable as they tend to be out and about on their own which can leave them vulnerable to airgun attacks and other forms of cruelty by complete strangers.”

In one local case, two cats were found dumped in a desolate layby at the side of a closed road near Nantwich last year.

An anonymous caller reported they had seen two cats in a layby but could only describe the location as

being seven miles from the RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Nantwich.

Animal rescuer inspector Jenny Bethel found the two cats stood on some dumped tyres in a layby about five miles from the RSPCA centre, on London Road near Bridgemere.

Jenny said: “It was so lucky I managed to find the cats as they were quite a way from the location described and down a closed road.

“I just can’t understand why anyone would want to dump such lovely cats but especially in such a desolate location – where they could have perished.

“When I pulled up in my van they were sitting on some dumped tyres and looked so scared and as I got out of the van they came to greet me and were all round my feet. They are adorable.”