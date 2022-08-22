Nantwich CC reach National Club Championship final at Lord’s

Nantwich CC saw off Wallasey CC in a one-sided semi-final to reach their second National Club final at Lord’s in three years.

In front of a big crowd at their Whitehouse Lane ground, Nantwich were dominate from the off.

They bowled out the Wirral-based opponents for 133 off 38.5 overs.

And they took little time to reach their target with the loss of just two wickets, reaching 136-2 in 26.3 overs to book their final place at Lord’s in September.

The eight-wicket victory was set up by a fine bowling attack, which saw Wallasey reduced to 30-4 and on the back foot from the start.

Meehan and Leckey provided some resistance further down the order for the visitors, hitting 25 and 35 respectively.

But Ray Doyle mopped up the last three wickets for Nantwich, the last one a run out, with Stockton (4) and Warrington (2) also stand out bowlers.

In reply, opener Simpson steered the ship expertly and carried his bat through the innings with an unbeaten 39.

Doyle (13) and Stables (32) were the wickets to fall, before Robinson smashed a quick-fire 46 from 21 balls to fire Nantwich into the final.

Now Nantwich will be hoping to go one better than they did three years ago when they lost the final at Lord’s against Swardeston CC.

They will face Bexley CC, based in Kent, at the home of cricket on September 17.

(Image courtesy of Nantwich CC Twitter)