BeFibre begins work on new broadband network for Nantwich

BeFibre has started a major project to offer a new broadband service in Nantwich as part of a £100m private investment across the UK.

The aim is to provide residents of the town with broadband speeds 13 times faster than the the fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) coverage that currently spans much of the UK.

The project could see fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connectivity for around 6,500 to properties in the town.

They say the first homes will be broadband ready later this year.

BeFibre says its download and upload speeds equate to downloading a 1-hour TV programme in seven seconds or 500 Spotify songs in 25 seconds.

The company aims to reach 80 locations and 1,000,000 premises by 2027, including Nantwich.

BeFibre’s sales director, Tim Dagnell-Scott said: “As a country, there’s a lot of work to be done in the UK, to provide communities with the internet connectivity they truly need.

“That’s why we’re working hard – and at pace – to deliver a future-proofed broadband network in areas that have been underserved, to date.

“We’re working quickly, utilising existing ducts so we don’t have to dig up the town’s roads.

“This is less disruptive, allows us to connect homes faster, and it’s better for the environment too.

“If you see us in the area, come and talk to us – we want to speak to as many residents as possible to understand what makes Nantwich tick.”

Residents can find out if they can receive the new service by registering their interest at be-fibre.co.uk/registernow