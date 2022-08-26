1 hour ago
First football fun day hailed success for Nantwich police

in Environment / Human Interest / News August 26, 2022
Football Fun Day in nantwich

Police officers in Nantwich hailed the success of their first ever football fun day which attracted children to show off their skills.

The day was organised as part of the goal to tackle anti-social behaviour in the local area and to get children out of their house and enjoy playing sport.

The event at Barony Park was funded by Nantwich Town Council and Morrisons supermarket donated healthy snacks to keep the children fuelled throughout the day.

Nantwich Town Council Mayor Cllr Peter Groves supported the event and presented each child with a participation medal.

Sergeant Claire Lloyd for Nantwich said: “I am very happy with how the event turned out.

“It was the first time that we have held the Football Fun Day and it was a great success.

“The idea was around trying to tackle anti-social behaviour and breaking down the barriers between children and police officers.

“Everyone who attended had a great time and after the success, we hope to repeat it in the future with hopefully more children coming to have some fun.”

Nantwich Police football fun day

Mayor Cllr Groves said: “This was a fantastic event, and I was very impressed with skills of participants, I would like to congratulate them all and thank them for taking part making it a great success.

“My sincere thanks also go to Nantwich Police and the football coaches for their organisation, and Nantwich Town Council, Cheshire East Everybody Sport and Recreation, and Morrisons who all contributed towards the event.”

Follow Nantwich Police on Facebook and Twitter for future events.

