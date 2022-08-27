15 hours ago
READER’S LETTER: Caught out by Nantwich restaurant’s parking system

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion August 27, 2022
The Townhouse and car park - parking

Dear Editor
I would like to make your readership aware of the parking system at a bar and restaurant in Nantwich.

Myself and a friend had drinks and a meal at The Townhouse bar & restaurant on Mill Street in Nantwich on a weekday evening in July this year.

I drove and picked up my friend who has a physical disability and lives in Nantwich en route to The Townhouse.

I parked on The Townhouse’s car park in front of their premises and close to the entrance door so my friend, who has mobility issues due to her disability, did not have too far to walk.

We were welcomed by the door staff and made our way to our table within The Townhouse.

However, a few days later I received a Parking Charge Notice from a company called ‘Parkingeye’ demanding a ‘parking charge’ of £100.

The letter showed photographs of my car arriving at and exiting The Townhouse car park.

Parkingeye stated the parking charge would be discounted to £60 if paid within 14 days of the date issued.

I have since appealed and as a ‘goodwill gesture’ Parkingeye have reduced the parking charge to £20.

I strongly believe I have been treated harshly for a genuine mistake.

I am writing this letter as a warning to your readers as I was unaware that I should have inputted my vehicle registration into a terminal at the bar on arrival at The Townhouse for free parking.

Also, the door staff did not remind us of this system when we arrived, and I was not aware of the warning signs in the car park.

Myself and my friend have vowed never return to The Townhouse under their current parking system.

I was left very upset and disappointed by the experience.

Regards

Donna
From Crewe

