Dear Editor,

At a time when everyone is worried about the ever escalating energy prices, it is good news that Crewe residents could be the beneficiary of cheaper clean energy.

If the vast resources of geothermal energy, three miles under Crewe, were extracted and used to generate electricity, some of it could be used for cheaper energy supplies for residents of the town.

Crewe was identified several years ago by the British Geological Society as one of only six deep geothermal resources in the UK.

Cheshire East Council have not given up on possibility of extracting geothermal energy from beneath Crewe.

In Cornwall a Power Plant using Geothermal Energy is to be commissioned this year.

The United Downs Deep Geothermal Power Project project is the first geothermal power plant in the UK.

It is funded by a mixture of public and private funds to include the European Regional Development Fund, Cornwall Council and Thrive Renewables plc.

The aim of the project is to produce power and heat from the hot granite rocks beneath Cornwall at the United Downs Industrial Site near Redruth.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr. Brian Silvester

Candidate, Crewe North

Putting Crewe First

(image by Gretar Ívarsson https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:NesjavellirPowerPlant_edit2.jpg)