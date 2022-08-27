Woman charged over M6 Cheshire drink drive incident

A woman driver has been charged after being arrested on the M6 in Cheshire for being more than four times over the drink driving limit.

Sarah Vazquez, 43, of Wheatfield Road in Cronton, has been charged with drink driving and drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven.

Vazquez has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates Court on Tuesday August 30.

Police stopped a silver BMW 1 Series on the M6 between junction 18 to junction 19 at 11am on Saturday August 27.

When breathalysed, she recorded a reading of 164. The legal limit is 35.

A child was found in the vehicle at the time.