Nantwich disability football teams play England’s elite

Nantwich Town Wolves (visually impaired) and Nantwich Town PAN (pan-disability team) each played a friendly match against England Amputee Football Association, writes Jonathan White.
The matches took place at The Complex at Reaseheath College on a 4G synthetic surface pitch.
Each team played with seven players, six outfield players and one goalkeeper.
Nantwich Wolves were defeated 5-0 (half time 1-0) in a 50-minute game.
Nantwich PAN were beaten 4-0 their game. PAN fielded a separate team of seven players for each half of the match.
The matches were used by Nantwich Town Wolves and Nantwich Town PAN for match fitness and sharpness for their season ahead in the Partially Sighted Football League and Ability Counts Football League respectively.
England Amputee Football Association used the matches as preparation for the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup, the biannual international competition of amputee football national men’s teams.
The competition is organised by the World Amputee Football Federation and will be held in Istanbul, Turkey in October.
Craig Acton, Nantwich Town Disability Football, said: “What a fantastic experience for our players.
“Both our Visually Impaired and PAN teams got the opportunity to play against the England Amputee Team.
“The teams put in so much passion and effort for their games, but unfortunately both were defeated.
“Despite the losses, every single player thoroughly enjoyed competing against such talented individuals, and will take the experience as a chance to develop and grow.”
For further information relating to Nantwich Town Disability Football, phone Craig Acton 07791214269, email [email protected] or visit Facebook
