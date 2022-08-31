Lyceum Studio relaunches in Crewe with new Autumn season

Literary classics and live comedy shows are lined up when the Lyceum Studio in Crewe launches its Autumn season.

The 2022 season sets sail on Thursday September 8 with Silver & Gold, based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island.

September also launches Crewe’s new comedy club on the second Friday of each month, Comedy in the Attic, starting Friday September 9.

September’s show will feature ITV’s “Show Me the Funny” series winner Patrick Monahan, alongside Tom Toal, Aaron Simmonds and Sully O’Sullivan.

Further dates for 2022 are Fridays 14 October, 11 November and 9 December.

Lyceum theatre director Rhys Hopkin said: “We’re incredibly excited to be able to reopen the Studio this autumn with a programme of brand-new drama, half term children’s performances and monthly comedy from top names on the UK stand-up circuit.

“There is a real appetite to be up close and personal with intimate performance, and we are thrilled to provide those opportunities to audiences in Cheshire.

“As we look forward to future seasons in the Studio, we’ll be diversifying our programme and bringing in exciting new companies to ensure that it offers something for all our audience.”

Brother Wolf returns with a Halloween tale on Tuesday October 25.

Based on the bone-chilling works of Bram Stoker, Dracula’s Guest takes you into the dark heart of Victorian horror to reveal the very meaning of terror and the consequences of collective evil and personal spite.

And at half term, Box Tale Soup presents The Wind in the Willows for two shows on Wednesday October 26 at 11am and 2pm.

December sees the last of the three installations from Brother Wolf with A Christmas Carol on Sunday December 4 (pictured).

Opened in 2019, the former rehearsal space for English Touring Theatre now serves as a 90-seat performance space bringing new work and rising talent to South Cheshire.

In two seasons, the Studio staged sell-out performances of LGBT sports drama Gypsy Queen, period WW2 drama Greyhounds, Hammer horror inspired puppetry Seaside Terror and performances by comedians like Carl Hutchinson, Lou Sanders and more.

For more information on the new Studio season shows, as well as information on a special bundle offer of £45 for all three Brother Wolf dramas, go to crewelyceum.co.uk