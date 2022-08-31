READER’S LETTER: Crewe most dangerous town in Cheshire

Dear Editor,

According to the Crewe 2022 Crime Scorecard:

Crewe is the most dangerous major town in Cheshire

Crime in Crewe is 48% higher than the regional crime rate in the North West

Crime in Crewe is 22% higher than the national crime rate

The overall crime rate in Crewe in 2021 was 98 crimes per 1,000 people.

This compares poorly to Cheshire’s overall crime rate, coming in 27% higher than the Cheshire rate of 72 per 1,000 residents.

In March 2021, Crewe had the worst crime rate in Cheshire for bicycle theft.

January 2021 was also a bad month for Crewe residents, when it was Cheshire’s most dangerous area for burglary, recording 44 crimes at a rate of 0.59 per 1,000 residents.

Crewe recorded 15 reports of’ ‘other crime’ during July 2021, making it the worst for ‘other crime’ in Cheshire that month.

The most common crimes in Crewe are violence and sexual offences, with 3,908 offences during 2021. This is 8% higher than 2020’s figure of 3,583 offences.

These damning figures come on top of the recently revealed crime figures of the last three years.

In Cheshire East overall, 80% of burglaries, 94% of personal theft and 98% of bike theft went unsolved over the last three years.

These are the worst performance figures EVER. In Crewe SW and Wistaston, over the last three years (6/2019-5/2022), Cheshire Police failed to solve a SINGLE burglary.

The Cheshire Police Council Tax is increased by large amounts each year and more Police Officers have been recruited.

But despite this, crime continues to rise and criminals are very unlikely to be brought to justice.

Areas like Crewe are suffering much more from crime than the rest of Cheshire East, the North West and the country as a whole. This cannot be allowed to continue. It is unacceptable.

The Cheshire PCC and the Chief Constable need to dramatically and urgently improve their record on preventing and solving crime……..or heads at the top will have to roll.

https://crimerate.co.uk/cheshire/crewe#recent-crimes-in-crewe

Yours faithfully,

Cllr. Brian Silvester

Candidate, Crewe North

Putting Crewe First