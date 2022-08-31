Taste Cheshire Food and Drink Awards 2022 finalists unveiled

This year’s Taste Cheshire Food and Drink awards finalists have been shortlisted after more than 58,000 votes were cast.

The awards return for the first time since the Covid pandemic and after two difficult years for the hospitality industry.

Now the shortlists have been unveiled, the overall winners will be announced at a ceremony at Chester Racecourse on September 28.

Finalists include Cheerbrook Farm Shop, The Townhouse, Swan Inn at Marbury, Hannah’s Homemade Fudge, Three Wrens Gin and many more local venues and companies.

All nominees will be mystery shopped or visited by industry experts ahead of final judging.

Taste Cheshire CEO Briony Wilson said: “I would like to thank everyone that has taken the time to vote in this year’s awards, the power of these awards really does lie in your hands.

“It truly is inspiring to see how many people have got behind their favourite establishments across the area, after what has been a truly difficult time for us all over the last few years; our industry has been hit harder than most.

“But from me and all the venues who have been shortlisted and nominated, thank you for coming back and supporting us.

“The recognition of these awards means so much to our venues because of you, the local regular customers!

“I would also love to thanks all the great sponsors who have chosen to get involved as this event which would not be possible to do without your support, we are very proud of what Cheshire has to offer and it is clear you are also.”

Local Produce Shop of the Year – Sponsored by Taste Cheshire

Cheerbrook Farm Shop

Church on the Green Deli

Hoole Food Market

The Hollies

The Lambing Shed

Event Venue of the Year

Bonobo

Storyhouse

Opera Grill

The Chester Fields

The Grosvenor Pulford

Cheshire Accommodation Award

The Chester Grosvenor

The Grosvenor Pulford

The Hollie Forest Lodges

The Pheasant Inn

The Townhouse

Best Newcomer (must have been opened within the last 2 years)

Artezzan Restaurant and Bar

Assembly

Big Belly Bakery

Kookaboora Bakery

Linden Stores

Best Casual Eatery

A Little Give ‘n’ Cake

Bean and Cole

Little Tap

Neighbourhood Bakehouse

Best Cheshire Bar – Sponsored by Secret Singles

Bar Lounge

Liquor & Co

Little Tap

The Suburbs

Vin Santo

Food Producer of the Year – Sponsored by Morgan’s Hair

Cheshire Farm Chips

Hannah’s Homemade Fudge

Veg ‘n’ Petals

The Weston Biltong Co.

Drinks Producer of the Year – Sponsored by TC Podcast

Kingdom Recommends

Tappers Gin

Three Wrens Gin

Weetwood Brewery and Distillery

Green Award for Sustainability

Fika

Hypha

Hoole Food Market

Jaunty Goat

Just Footprints

Family Friendly Venue

Croes Howell

Ginger Monkey No. 31

Hickorys Smokehouse

Shrewsbury Arms, Mickle Trafford

White Horse, Chester Racecourse

Local Produce in a Menu – Sponsored by the New Chester Market

Little Tap

The Chefs Table

The Chester Fields

The Church Green Pub at Lymm

The Faulkner

Best Cheshire Pub

Ring O’ Bells, Christleton

The Dog at Peover

The Fishpool Inn

The Pheasant Inn

The Swan at Marbury

Best Small Restaurant – Sponsored by WLGT

Elephant Bank

Porta

Sticky Walnut

Urbano 32

Upstairs at the Grill

Best Large Restaurant – Sponsored by Harlech Food Services

1539, Chester Racecourse

Artezzan Restaurant and Bar

Chez Jules

Hickorys Smokehouse

Opera Grill

For more information about the awards, sponsorship opportunities or to book tickets for the event email Briony Wilson at [email protected]