Taste Cheshire Food and Drink Awards 2022 finalists unveiled

This year’s Taste Cheshire Food and Drink awards finalists have been shortlisted after more than 58,000 votes were cast.
The awards return for the first time since the Covid pandemic and after two difficult years for the hospitality industry.
Now the shortlists have been unveiled, the overall winners will be announced at a ceremony at Chester Racecourse on September 28.
Finalists include Cheerbrook Farm Shop, The Townhouse, Swan Inn at Marbury, Hannah’s Homemade Fudge, Three Wrens Gin and many more local venues and companies.
All nominees will be mystery shopped or visited by industry experts ahead of final judging.
Taste Cheshire CEO Briony Wilson said: “I would like to thank everyone that has taken the time to vote in this year’s awards, the power of these awards really does lie in your hands.
“It truly is inspiring to see how many people have got behind their favourite establishments across the area, after what has been a truly difficult time for us all over the last few years; our industry has been hit harder than most.
“But from me and all the venues who have been shortlisted and nominated, thank you for coming back and supporting us.
“The recognition of these awards means so much to our venues because of you, the local regular customers!
“I would also love to thanks all the great sponsors who have chosen to get involved as this event which would not be possible to do without your support, we are very proud of what Cheshire has to offer and it is clear you are also.”
Local Produce Shop of the Year – Sponsored by Taste Cheshire
Cheerbrook Farm Shop
Church on the Green Deli
Hoole Food Market
The Hollies
The Lambing Shed
Event Venue of the Year
Bonobo
Storyhouse
Opera Grill
The Chester Fields
The Grosvenor Pulford
Cheshire Accommodation Award
The Chester Grosvenor
The Grosvenor Pulford
The Hollie Forest Lodges
The Pheasant Inn
The Townhouse
Best Newcomer (must have been opened within the last 2 years)
Artezzan Restaurant and Bar
Assembly
Big Belly Bakery
Kookaboora Bakery
Linden Stores
Best Casual Eatery
A Little Give ‘n’ Cake
Bean and Cole
Little Tap
Neighbourhood Bakehouse
Best Cheshire Bar – Sponsored by Secret Singles
Bar Lounge
Liquor & Co
Little Tap
The Suburbs
Vin Santo
Food Producer of the Year – Sponsored by Morgan’s Hair
Cheshire Farm Chips
Hannah’s Homemade Fudge
Veg ‘n’ Petals
The Weston Biltong Co.
Drinks Producer of the Year – Sponsored by TC Podcast
Kingdom Recommends
Tappers Gin
Three Wrens Gin
Weetwood Brewery and Distillery
Green Award for Sustainability
Fika
Hypha
Hoole Food Market
Jaunty Goat
Just Footprints
Family Friendly Venue
Croes Howell
Ginger Monkey No. 31
Hickorys Smokehouse
Shrewsbury Arms, Mickle Trafford
White Horse, Chester Racecourse
Local Produce in a Menu – Sponsored by the New Chester Market
Little Tap
The Chefs Table
The Chester Fields
The Church Green Pub at Lymm
The Faulkner
Best Cheshire Pub
Ring O’ Bells, Christleton
The Dog at Peover
The Fishpool Inn
The Pheasant Inn
The Swan at Marbury
Best Small Restaurant – Sponsored by WLGT
Elephant Bank
Porta
Sticky Walnut
Urbano 32
Upstairs at the Grill
Best Large Restaurant – Sponsored by Harlech Food Services
1539, Chester Racecourse
Artezzan Restaurant and Bar
Chez Jules
Hickorys Smokehouse
Opera Grill
For more information about the awards, sponsorship opportunities or to book tickets for the event email Briony Wilson at [email protected]
Recent Comments