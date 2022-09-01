Nantwich Food Festival organisers all set for three packed days

Nantwich Food Festival returns tomorrow (September 2) after three years away due to the pandemic.

The three-day event starts at 11am on Friday with a quiet hour for those who want to browse the stalls without the crowds.

Then Friday continues from noon to 8pm with food, drinks, live music and entertainment.

Town centre entertainment starts at 1pm and runs until 8pm. The Reaseheath College Food Theatre has chef demonstrations from noon and continues through the weekend.

Festival Saturday runs from 9am – 7pm, which includes The Boulton Group Celebrity & TV chef stage at the Civic Hall.

And Festival Sunday is 10am- 5pm, with the earlier closing time enabling the Festival team to start the massive clear up task.

Nantwich firm Direct Access is providing a “calm area” throughout for those in need of peace and quiet.

Some town centre car parks will be closed to allow for marquees and exhibitors, including Love Lane and Bowling Green.

These will be closed until around 5pm on Monday (September 5) to allow for clear up.

Festival organisers are urging visitors to use public transport or the free Festival Park & Ride scheme, which operates from Brine Leas School, Barony Park and Nantwich Football Club on Festival Saturday and Sunday.

Disabled parking and disabled access buses will operate from the Barony Park & Ride location only.

There will be disabled parking at other locations, see the map on the festival website for details.

In addition to festival toilets, there are public loos next to the market and Nantwich Town Council’s “Comfort Scheme” is running with participating cafes allowing visitors to use their loo.

Look out for the posters for those venues in the scheme.

Festival volunteers will be visible in high viz jackets and can help with brochures, information and directions.

Volunteers have attended training on all health and safety issues before the festival.

Simon Walter, of Rhino Safety, has carried out risk assessments and monitors events throughout the weekend.

He said: “I have worked with the Festival team for quite some years now, ensuring safety barriers are in place and marquees don’t get too over-crowded, plus there are lots more jobs behind the scenes.

“This means that visitors can have a great time, and go home safe and well at the end of the day.”

Snugbury’s Music Stage at Love Lane, and The Hearing Centre Music Stage at the Bowling Green area will host live music throughout the weekend.

Performers include Megan Lee, Oli Ng, Callum J Wright and ukulele band, Rebuked.

Dayve Dean, Belle Aria and local pianist Andrea Lamballe are also appearing along with many more.

See the chef demonstration schedules (below) for both stages to catch your favourite chef.

The Whitegates Kids Marquee (Kids Corner) will host Cheshire Cupcakes running a cup cake decorating competition on Festival Saturday.

Also in the Kids Corner there will be glitterbugz and kids activities supervised by festival volunteers, gingerbread decorating, marshmallow and spaghetti sculptures; grass heads, edible rainbows, bread painting and colouring.

Donations are welcomed and will go to Nantwich Foodbank.

Children’s wristbands will be available at the Park & Ride scheme and all marquees.

Reaseheath College Chef Demonstration Theatre

Friday 2nd September

12md – 12.45 Nigel Brown – Celebrity Chef

1pm – 1.45 Dean Edwards – Celebrity Chef

2.30 – 3.15 Oli Mannion – Finalist Best Home Cook

3.30-4.15 Dean Edwards & Oli Mannion

Saturday 3rd September

11am-11.45 Spiros Vrakas – Head Chef, St Martha’s Restaurant

12MD – 2.45 Lizzie Acker – Great British Bake Off

1pm – 1.45 Adam Cleal – Niche Patisserie, Oswestry,

Bake-Off: The Professionals

2pm – 2.45 Reaseheath College – Cake decorating

3pm – 3.45 Lizzie Acker – Great British Bake Off

4pm – 4.45 Jack Fields – White Lion, Hankelow

5pm – 5.45 Chris Waling – (Gluten free) Cakes by Noah

Sunday 4th September

12MD – 12.45 Stuart Collins, Docket 33, The Great British Menu

1pm – 1.45 Elliot Hill, Head Chef, The Grosvenor Hotel, Chester

2pm – 2.45 Cheese demonstration with Reaseheath College

3pm – 3.45 Sausage making with Reaseheath College

4pm – 4.45 David Crichton, Chocolatier

The Boulton Group Celebrity Chef stage, Civic Hall

Saturday 3rd September

11am – 11.45 Nigel Brown – Celebrity Chef

12.15 – 1pm Rosemary Shrager – Celebrity Chef

1.30 – 2.15 James Sherwin – Wild Shropshire Restaurant

3pm – 3.45 Rosemary Shrager – Celebrity Chef

4.15-5pm Dion Jones – Rookery Hall, Nantwich

Sunday 4th September

11.30-12.15 Nigel Brown – Celebrity Chef

12.30-1.15 Sean Wilson – Celebrity Chef

1.30-2pm Sean Noonan, Cotton Hotel, Knutsford

2.30-2.45 Nantwich Cheese Producers

3pm – 3.45 Sean Wilson – Celebrity Chef

4pm – 4.30 Nantwich Food Festival Cheese Awards