Property firm look at “different options” for Stapeley footbridge

A property management group says it is looking at “different solutions” for a footbridge in Stapeley which has been closed for safety reasons.
The footbridge is on privately owned land on the Pear Tree development, linking Massey Close with Beechwood Close and the nearby shops.
The Vistry Group, which represents house builders such as Bovis, own the land where the bridge has been out of action for several weeks.
Larger fencing and barriers have now been placed at each end of the footbridge to prevent access down the side, after plastic barriers had been vandalised and broken.
The route is well used for people going to Pear Tree and Brine Leas schools, and local shops and Cronkinson pub.
A Vistry Group spokesman said today: “We can confirm that we own this footbridge and we have been forced to close it for safety reasons.
“The bridge has suffered damage and we are looking at a number of different solutions to rectify the problem.
“We have been in contact with officials at Cheshire East Council to discuss the best way to rectify the current situation.
“We are also in the process of contacting the local councillor so we can discuss the various options and ensure the relevant information is passed on to residents living near the footbridge.”
Local Nantwich South and Stapeley Cllr Andrew Martin has offered to put some of his Ward budget towards the repairs.
But Cheshire East Council say they cannot carry out repairs as it is on private land linking the two streets.
Previously, CEC told us they had made “repeated” attempts to contact Vistry Group, who replied to Nantwich News a couple of days after we contacted them.
