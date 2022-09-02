Armed officers search Stapeley amid reports of teen with gun

Armed officers descended on a Stapeley estate in Nantwich amid reports of a teenager seen wielding a firearm.

The incident happened last night at around 6pm when police were called to the Clonnersfield area of the Cronkinson estate.

They had received reports of a “young male” aged around 13-14 years old with what looked a firearm.

Armed officers, local officers and Cheshire Police Drone Unit made a search of the area, but the male was not located and there were no further reports.

The male was described as white, 13 to 14 years old, wearing a blue t-shirt. He was with a female around the same age with long dark hair.

They were last seen near the village hall.

Sergeant Helen Potter said: “I’d like to reassure residents we are continuing to investigate this sighting and have stepped up patrols in the area.

“I’d urge anyone with CCTV or dashcam that may help our enquiries to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police online or via 101 quoting IML 1356991.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

(Image courtesy of Nantwich News reader)