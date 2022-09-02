Business case approval for next Towns Fund projects for Crewe

Business cases for two major projects in Crewe have been approved by government.

Project leaders say the approval marks a milestone as Crewe Town Board believes it “shows confidence in our vision for Crewe”.

Business cases for Flag Lane Baths Community Hub and Crewe Youth Zone projects were signed off in June.

Now the government has also signed off the “pocket parks” and “history centre public realm” (pictured) projects.

The Board is overseeing work to receive up to £22.9 million in funding from the government’s Towns Fund.

It plans for a package of 10 projects that will support Crewe’s regeneration.

Doug Kinsman, chair of Crewe Town Board, said: “For us to now have a total of four projects at this stage is extremely exciting and shows confidence in our vision for Crewe.

“It is of course also a huge leap forward in seeing these projects becoming a reality and local communities being able to enjoy the benefits.”

Pockets Park project aims to see eight pocket parks in Crewe – Queen Street, Derby Docks, McLaren Street, School Crescent, Samuel Street, Lime Tree Avenue, Valley Park and Westminster Street – become more attractive and better equipped spaces.

Local communities will be asked to share their views as plans for each of the pocket parks develop, with engagement expected to start next month for the first four parks.

Local charity The Wishing Well, which provides health and wellbeing services, plans to deliver a multi-use games area (MUGA) near Jubilee Gardens in Hightown.

The history centre public realm project is part of a larger shared archives project for Cheshire between Cheshire East Council and Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The archives project – called ‘Cheshire’s archives: a story shared’ – is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and aims to rehouse the collections in two bespoke new history centres. One will be on site of Crewe’s former library.

The Towns Fund project will create new public space around the history centre in Crewe, with paving and planting areas, activity space, new seating and bike racks and public art.

There are also plans for a joint project between Cheshire College – South and West and ice cream van manufacturer Whitby Morrison.

It would see the refurbishment of an ice cream van, which would then be run by students as a standalone enterprise.

The Towns Fund plans are in addition to the Future High Streets Fund project which includes the clearance of the former Crewe Library site to make way for the history centre and the creation of further public space, a new car park and new entrances to the Magistrates’ Court.

Business cases for the remaining six Towns Fund projects will be submitted by the end of summer for its agreement and sign off.

Crewe and Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan welcomed the news.

He said: “It is great to see the Crewe Town Deal progressing, I know how much people want to see progress in Crewe.

“This £22.9 million comes on top of the £14 million for Future High Streets, the £5 million for Cheshire College, the £15 million for a new A&E at Leighton.

“When people ask what does Levelling Up stand for, it is projects and money like this which our area is getting.”

“I know how well used these pocket parks are and we can make sure they are up to scratch and improved with this cash.”

To find out more, visit weareallcrewe.co.uk