Crewe looks set to get a new smaller police station in town and a larger out-of-town base for CID officers, other departments and civilian staff, writes Belinda Ryan.

Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer said he was out and about in the town centre looking for possible premises with members of the Crewe Town Board last week.

He said he had inherited an estate where some buildings were not fit for purpose – and the current Crewe Police Station was on that list.

“It’s an old 1960s concrete building which is falling apart, it leaks,” Mr Dwyer told members of Cheshire East Council’s scrutiny committee.

“We need a new station and I’m looking at opening a new smaller station in the town centre.

“I was out with the town board last week looking at what was available so there’s some development there, and we’re looking for a larger footprint to put the major and local policing unit into, to house admin and CID and things like that – out of town but still in the Crewe area.”

At one stage it had looked as though a new combined fire and police station would be built on the site of the existing fire station on Macon Way.

Those plans were scrapped about three years ago amid claims there would not be enough parking and there would be difficulties in creating another emergency vehicle access across the dual carriageway on Crewe Road.

