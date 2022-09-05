Crewe & Nantwich MP backs new PM Truss to deliver energy help

Crewe and Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan is confident the new Prime Minister Liz Truss will back up her words of providing economic help as millions face an energy price crisis.

Liz Truss was announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party today, beating rival Rishi Sunak by 57% to 43% of Tory party membership votes.

Ms Truss has previously said she would not rule out a number of actions to help millions facing huge rises in the price of gas and electric this winter.

Dr Mullan MP told Nantwich News: “I know this leadership election has been incredibly frustrating for the whole country when they want us focused on what matters to them.

“But throughout I have been telling the government that we have to act quickly to reassure people and I am glad Liz Truss has committed to announcing help for people within a week.

“Liz has been clear that her priority is action not words and she talked today about delivery, delivery, delivery.

“That is spot on and what my constituents want to see.

“They know COVID has set us back in our plans and dented our finances.

“They know that we are effectively in an economic war with Russia. They aren’t expecting miracles.

“But they want a Prime Minister and government doing whatever it can.

“I will carry on pushing for action on energy bills, GPs, dentists, investment in levelling up, NHS waiting times and the whole range of issues important to my constituents.

“But Liz is also right to say we have got to do whatever we can to approach these challenges with equal doses of realism and hope.

“The challenges are enormous, but so is the British people’s resilience and our ability to get things done. Tough times ahead but we will get through it.”

(image by UK Government under creative commons licence)