Acton ‘Tea at The Tower’ guided walks continue apace

‘Tea at The Tower’ guided walks are taking place every month from St Mary’s Church on Monks Lane in Acton, near Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

The walks are at a relaxed pace and routes mainly involve canal towpath and lane walking but may involve stiles.

Stout outdoor shoes or walking shoes/boots are recommended. Ample car parking is available in the Acton village car park.

All are welcome, including dogs on leads. Donations are gratefully received.

Walks start from St Mary’s Church at 1pm and for those who wish to indulge in cake and a drink, walkers will be back in time to visit the Acton Church ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café.

Future dates for the walks are: September 11, October 9, November 6, December 4, and in 2023 on January 8 and February 5.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “We will start from outside Acton Church at 1pm, and for those who wish to indulge in cake and a drink, we will be back in time to visit the Acton Church “Tea in the Tower” community café, a small donation towards church funds is appreciated for the drink and cake.

“If you wish to join us, please be there for 12.45 for a prompt 1pm start. If arriving by car, please park in the village car park.

“Dogs on leads are welcome but they must be able to negotiate or to be carried over the stiles.”

‘Tea at the Tower’ is run by church volunteers and takes place every Sunday 2.30-4.30pm throughout the year.

Hot drinks and cakes are available. Donations are gratefully received.

All the events raise valuable funds for St Mary’s Church, Acton, a Grade 1 listed building.

For further information visit the St Mary’s Acton website: https://stmarysacton.org/