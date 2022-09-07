READER’S LETTER: A message for new PM Liz Truss

Dear Editor,

My message to new PM, Liz Truss.

These are the priorities the PM needs to act on urgently.

1) Freeze energy bills so people can afford to stay warm this winter.

2) Scrap VAT on energy, the Green Levy and gas/electric standing charges.

3) Drill for oil and gas, frack, mine coal and expand renewables like geothermals and nuclear power to make the UK self sufficient in energy supplies.

4) Increase the windfall tax on energy companies who have hugely increased their profits at the expense of consumers.

5) Stop illegal migrants flooding across the Channel and substantially reduce legal immigration.

6) Cut NHS waiting lists, improve ambulance response times and make surgery GP appointments available for everyone who wants one.

7) Cut taxes and national insurance for low paid workers.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader

Putting Crewe First