14 hours ago
Malbank School earns “good” rating in latest Ofsted inspection
16 hours ago
Nantwich Town earn first win of season against Belper
2 days ago
Police appeal after Crewe crash victim dies four days after collision
2 days ago
Nantwich Town manager Dave Cooke to step down
2 days ago
RSPCA Stapeley warning after swan shot dead on River Weaver
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

READER’S LETTER: A message for new PM Liz Truss

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion September 7, 2022
new PM Liz Truss - image by UK Government under creative commons licence

Dear Editor,

My message to new PM, Liz Truss.

These are the priorities the PM needs to act on urgently.

1) Freeze energy bills so people can afford to stay warm this winter.

2) Scrap VAT on energy, the Green Levy and gas/electric standing charges.

3) Drill for oil and gas, frack, mine coal and expand renewables like geothermals and nuclear power to make the UK self sufficient in energy supplies.

4) Increase the windfall tax on energy companies who have hugely increased their profits at the expense of consumers.

5) Stop illegal migrants flooding across the Channel and substantially reduce legal immigration.

6) Cut NHS waiting lists, improve ambulance response times and make surgery GP appointments available for everyone who wants one.

7) Cut taxes and national insurance for low paid workers.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester
Leader
Putting Crewe First

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.