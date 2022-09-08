Applications reopen for Cheshire PCC Community Action Fund

Community groups in Nantwich can apply for a slice of £100,000 available under Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer’s Community Action Fund.

The money is aimed at projects across Cheshire that help prevent and tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

Individual bids of up to £5,000 can be submitted by applicants working with their local policing team to address their area’s priorities.

Applications can be made by community, voluntary or third sector groups, including parish councils.

John Dwyer, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, said: “I’m really keen to support community-minded organisations across Cheshire who want to make a difference in their area and make our county even safer.

“The Community Action Fund enables groups to develop solutions to local issues and turn these projects into reality, working hand in hand with their local policing team and supporting the aim within my Police and Crime Plan to prevent and tackle crime.”

Bids to the Community Action Fund must be match-funded, meaning the true value of the fund increases to £200,000.

Applicants are asked to name a contact within their local policing team and local authority or volunteer centre when submitting their form.

Mr Dwyer added: “It’s been great to see the Community Action Fund supporting such a wide range of projects across the county and in the most recent application window earlier this year we received some great applications for initiatives that are now in the pipeline.

“If you have an idea to improve your community then don’t hesitate to get your application in.

“Together we can make Cheshire an even safer place to live, work and visit.”

The application window is now open from 1 September – 30 November 2022.

To find out more about the Community Action Fund and for information on how to apply, visit here.