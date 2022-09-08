Defibrillators to be installed at Nantwich and Wrenbury stations

Nantwich railway station is to have a life-saving defibrillator installed as part of a scheme by Transport for Wales.

The rail operator is rolling our defibs to around 200 stations on its network, including Nantwich.

The project team say the Nantwich defibrillator will be installed in the next two or three weeks.

Wrenbury station a few miles away is also among the 200 stations set to have a defibrillator installed later in the year.

Defibrillators are portable life-saving devices that can give a casualty’s heart an electric shock when it has stopped beating,

normally in a sudden cardiac arrest.

Survival rates fall by 10% every minute without CPR. Using a defibrillator within three minutes of a cardiac arrest can improve a person’s chance of survival by as much as 70%.

Once ready for use the defibrillators will be registered on the British Heart Foundation’s bespoke portal, called The Circuit, in

partnership with St John Ambulance, the Resuscitation Council UK and the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives.

The Circuit maps out defibrillators for NHS ambulance services across the UK so in the crucial moments after a cardiac arrest, they can direct members of the public to the nearest defibrillator.

Lisa Cleminson, Transport for Wales Stations Director, said: “These yellow boxes are vitally important in helping those who experience a cardiac arrest, be they TfW customers, colleagues or someone in the local community.

“We already have defibrillators in many of our stations across our network, and these additional new machines will become a valuable life-saving resource.

“We’re encouraging customers and community to support us in keeping this equipment safe and secure by being vigilant and reporting any incidences of vandalism immediately to British Transport Police by texting 61016.”

Antony Kelly, Construction Director at Egis, said: “It’s not often you get to work on a project that you know has a direct and tangible effect on people’s lives, and certainly not one that can directly save lives.

“I’m extremely proud to lead our construction department at Egis Transport Solutions working on behalf of Transport for Wales’ Station Improvement team on the installation of lifesaving defibrillator equipment on stations throughout the Wales network.”

Nick Culshaw, Managing Director, UK Civils and Rail for Sisk, said: “These 200 defibrillators will provide vital life-saving equipment in local communities.

“We hope that in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest that the installation of these defibrillators will help to save lives.”