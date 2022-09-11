Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire pays tribute to the Queen

The Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire, Lady Redmond MBE, has paid a moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Lady Redmond will join the High Sheriff of Cheshire Jeannie France-Hayhurst today at the County Proclamation outside Chester Town Hall.

And on Friday (September 16) she will pay her respects on behalf of the county at the Lying in State in the Palace of Westminster, and at the Queen’s funeral on Monday September 19.

Lady Redmond said: “It is with profound sadness that we come to terms with the death of Her Late Majesty the Queen, who was held in such deep respect and with great affection.

“The Queen served this nation and the Commonwealth with a remarkable commitment and dedication.

“She was selfless, calm and kind, with an unstinting sense of duty.

“Her dignity, faith, wisdom and grit through life’s storms inspired us all.

“During her 70-year reign, Her Majesty visited the county of Cheshire on many occasions, starting as far back as 1951 when she was still Princess Elizabeth.

“Her most recent visit was on Thursday June 14 2018 to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge and the Chester Storyhouse arts centre.

“On that occasion, I was honoured to meet her in my previous role as High Sheriff of Cheshire and I well remember her warmth and enthusiasm for our wonderful county and the many residents she met.

“On both her Diamond Jubilee North West Tour in 2012 and Golden Jubilee 10 years earlier, she favoured Cheshire with a special anniversary visit, opening the new Diamond Jubilee Quarter at Chester Zoo and Orford Jubilee Park in Warrington, as well as visiting the King’s School in Macclesfield in 2002.

“Chester Cathedral, Reaseheath College, Chester Racecourse, Ellesmere Port Boat Museum, Cheshire Oaks, Crewe Rail Heritage Centre and County Hall in Chester are just a few of the county’s landmarks that will never forget their special Royal Visit by our nation’s longest ever serving monarch.

“Four Lord Lieutenants have served as Her Majesty’s representative in Cheshire during her long reign.

“I took office as recently as August 2021, and was preceded by David Briggs MBE, CVO (2010- 2021), Sir William Bromley-Davenport KCVO (1990-2010) and Viscount Leverhulme KCVO (1949-1990), all following closely Her Majesty’s journey as she skilfully navigated through the immense socio-cultural and economic changes this nation has experienced during those years.

“The basis on which our monarchy is built has ensured that through the centuries the Crown has passed in line of succession to this day, now upholding constitutional government, and constantly seeking peace, harmony and prosperity for our nation.

“Our thoughts right now must be with the new King and Queen Consort and other members of the Royal family as they mourn a much-loved mother and grandmother, and deal with the enormous changes ahead.

“We wish His Majesty King Charles III every strength in meeting the challenges, and know that he will face them with the same extraordinary sense of duty as his mother the Queen, and will do justice to her legacy whilst bringing his own many unique strengths to the sovereign’s role.”

The County Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Her Late Majesty The Queen will be held at Chester Cathedral on September 18 at 3pm. Members of the public will be able to apply for tickets via the Chester Cathedral website.