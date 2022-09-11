Nantwich Town councillors have paid tribute to their fellow councillor Philip Staley who has died after a brave battle against cancer.

Cllr Staley, of Audlem Road, was a Conservative who represented the South Ward for the town council.

The former Nantwich Town caretaker manager passed away aged 76 on Wednesday September 7.

Cllr Peter Groves, Mayor of Nantwich, said: “Phil was a really great man who cared about his Ward and his residents.

“He had such a colourful past, previously he was a professional footballer and football manager, managing in the Welsh leagues.

“He also produced and published a wonderful book called “Get Those Sheep Off My Pitch”.

“We will all remember Phil fondly, he was a great character but was also a really lovely man and I will miss his friendship.”

Cllr Arthur Moran added: “I’ve known Phil quite a while, and used to sit next to him at Nantwich Town’s games.

“I could tell from those earlier conversations that he was interested in politics. A great man who will be missed.”

His friend Jon Keighren also paid tribute on Facebook.

He said: “Devastated to have lost a great friend and mentor today in Philip Staley.

“I was privileged to ghost write his autobiography, play football for him, commentate with him and share some amazing times.

“Even during my recent hospital visits he remained positive.

“He’s one of the funniest people I’ve known and I’ll miss him – I’ll even miss him hiding his false teeth in my pint. God bless, mate, you were a one-off.”

Phil’s book “Get Those Sheep Off My Pitch” is a series of amusing stories spanning more than 40 years in amateur football.

His football career took him to Blackpool, Stockport and Crewe Alex as a player, and as a manager at Macclesfield Town, Ashton United, Chorley, Droylsden and Accrington Stanley.

The title of the book refers to his stint in the Welsh League with Bethesda.