Cheshire Wildlife Trust to host “wilder weekend” at Queens Park

Cheshire Wildlife Trust is hosting a Wilder Weekend at Queens Park in Crewe on Saturday and Sunday September 24-25.

Visitors can experience and connect with nature through a range of wildlife themed activities, from outdoor yoga to a Big Wild Bug Hunt, storytelling, seed bomb making and more.

The Trust will also be on hand to help visitors learn about wildlife in their area and how they can take action to bring wildlife back.

As part of the event, Cheshire Wildlife Trust will also be installing a temporary Wonderful Wildflowers display in Queens Park to help raise awareness of the importance of wildflowers.

They are encouraging people to make their own wildflowers out of upcycled materials.

Those flowers will join others that have been crafted by children across South Cheshire.

To find out more or to book on to any bookable activities visit cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/wilder-weekend-2022

The event, which will run 10.30am to 3.30pm on both days, has been organised in conjunction with Crewe Town Council, Cheshire East Council and The Friends of Queens Park.