Call for young dancers to star in Crewe Lyceum panto Aladdin

Imagine Theatre is searching for talented young dancers in South Cheshire to join the ensemble cast for Crewe Lyceum’s panto Aladdin.

An open audition will take place at the Crewe Lyceum Theatre on Sunday September 18 to find young people to join the ensemble cast.

Successful young dancers will perform alongside this year’s panto stars including Louie Spence and Coronation Street’s Jamie Kenna.

Dancers must be between ages 9 – 16, in school years 4 – 11, and available to perform through the pantomime’s entire run, including Bank Holiday and term time performances December 16 to January 8.

Steve Boden, Managing Director of Imagine Theatre, said: “The idea behind open auditions is that absolutely any child of the right age can come along and try out for the show, regardless of their experience.

“Theatre and the arts are an integral part of local communities and so we feel it is important to offer this opportunity as widely as possible to youngsters within Cheshire and Staffordshire.”

Hollie Wimpenny, Creative Learning Manager at Crewe Lyceum Theatre, added: “It’s a real pleasure for us to give local children the opportunity to perform on stage at their community theatre alongside entertainment legends, like Louis Spence.

“An open audition is in itself very exciting to experience and we urge young people with an interest in dance and performance to come take part.”

Auditions take place from 9.30am on Sunday September 18 at Crewe Lyceum Theatre.

Children will be taught a dance routine to perform in front of the audition panel.

Imagine Theatre is casting for two teams of eight young performers, as well as additional reserve team members.

Teams will alternate performances but will be expected to attend all rehearsals.

Steve said: “We don’t ask for the children to prepare anything in advance, just to perform the routine they are taught.

“But as well as the dancing, we are looking for that extra something that makes someone stand out and sparkle on-stage.”

Further information on the audition process, and application forms, can be found on the Crewe Lyceum website.

Application forms will be accepted on the day only, and can be downloaded to complete in advance at crewelyceum.co.uk or imaginetheatre.co.uk

Aladdin runs from Friday 16 December 2022 – Sunday 8 January 2023.

Tickets for this year’s new pantomime are flying fast. Book online at crewelyceum.co.uk