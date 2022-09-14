Cheshire East Council says it will stop some of its services on the Queen’s state funeral bank holiday.

But essential services like household wheelie bin collections will go ahead as normal on the day (Monday September 19).

It says it will be closing its facilities as a mark of respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

It means the borough’s household waste recycling centres, Everybody Health and Leisure facilities and Tatton Park facilities will be closed.

The council has issued the guide (below) to which services will and will not be available on September 19:

● Registration services will honour existing wedding bookings, if couples wish to proceed. There will be no birth or death registrations

● Bereavement services – Chapels will be honouring existing bookings, by agreement with families, with no new bookings being taken

● Customer services – The website and chatbot will continue to be available

● Household waste recycling centres will be closed

● Household bin collections will continue as normal

● Everybody Health and Leisure facilities will be closed

● Local bus services will be operating to a normal bank holiday level of service

● Tatton Park buildings and car park will be closed, with the grounds remaining open for pedestrian access

● Libraries will be closed

● Education – All schools will be closed