Two men arrested after aggravated burglary at Wistaston home

Two men have been arrested by police investigating an aggravated burglary at a house in Wistaston.

A 20-year-old man and a 37-year-old man from Crewe were arrested yesterday (September 14) on suspicion of aggravated burglary following he incident on Rope Lane.

They are currently being held in police custody and are assisting detectives with their inquiries.

The arrests follow an aggravated burglary at around 7.40pm on Monday September 5.

Detective Sergeant Richard Johnson said: “I hope that the arrests provide reassurance to the local community, demonstrating that we are committed to doing all we can to tackle this type of crime.

“We have followed a number of extensive enquiries which has led to two local men being arrested, however this investigation remains very much ongoing.

“While our enquiries continue, I urge anyone who was in the area at the time and believes they may have witnessed the incident, or may have seen anything suspicious or unusual, to get in touch.

“The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage that may be relevant to our investigation.”

If you have any information, no matter how small, please call us on 101, quoting IML 1360157 or give the details via www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.