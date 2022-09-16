Damage to new Nantwich paving “disappointing” says CEC

Council bosses say they are “disappointed” to see expensive new paving in Nantwich town centre already damaged even before the works have been completed.
The Beam Street footway improvement works have been going on since June, with a full road closure between Manor Road and Waterlode.
Local councillors aired their frustration at seeing new attractive paving already suffering damage from spilt liquids, gum and marks and stains caused by vehicles parking on the completed sections of pavements.
Cheshire East said it was disappointing but confirmed the new footways would be power washed and sealed before the end of the scheme.
Cllrs Peter Groves and Andrew Martin said: “Whilst we are delighted, that at long last, old uneven and worn out pavements on Beam Street are being replaced with new blocks and kerbs.
“However, we are disappointed and a little concerned that whilst work is still underway, the new paving blocks are already showing unsightly marks and stains for example spilt liquids and chewing gum.
“We would please ask all residents and shop owners to be mindful of what is being dropped on to the pavement to reduce any further damage.”
A Cheshire East Council spokesperson said: “We are disappointed to see that some small sections of the new paving in Beam Street, Nantwich, have received some minor damage.
“However, the works are not yet completed and before we leave the site the paving will be power washed and sealed to help with future cleansing.
“While we accept there will be some wear and tear, we urge all drivers not to drive onto the new paving or litter it with chewing gum or other material that is difficult to remove.
“The council expects to be able to complete this project in October and we hope that residents will be pleased with the improvement it brings to Nantwich town centre.”
The footway improvement works includes an upgrade of the zebra crossing, new kerbing, and central island improvements.
Beam Street will also be re-surfaced before the end of the project set to finish in late October.
All businesses in the area have remained open during the works.
(Image courtesy of Jonathan White)
