The next steps in a scheme to improve walking and cycling links in Crewe have been unveiled by Cheshire East Council.
The Southern Gateway Pedestrian and Cycling Connectivity Scheme aims to transform the southern part of Crewe town centre.
It is one of the projects being progressed following the council’s successful £14.1m bid to the government’s Future High Streets Fund.
The scheme will create a new arrival point into the town, with a new pedestrian walkway and cycleway proposed between High Street and the Lifestyle Centre.
It will connect Forge Street to High Street, and extend south to make the existing roundabout that links High Street, Mill Street, Oak Street (A5078) and Vernon Way (A5019) pedestrian and cycle friendly.
The council’s economy and growth committee has approved the next steps needed to push ahead with the project, following a public consultation in June.
Cllr Nick Mannion, chair of Cheshire East Council’s economy and growth committee, added: “As well as improving connectivity, this scheme will help to make Crewe more attractive and welcoming and support the council’s ongoing regeneration programme, which aims to encourage more people to visit the town centre and to stay for longer.
“It will also enhance potential development sites, including the Youth Zone project proposed for the Oak Street Car Park site, which is one of the projects being progressed with funding from the council and the government’s Towns Fund.”
Cllr Craig Browne, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “The Southern Gateway Pedestrian and Cycleway Connectivity Scheme absolutely supports our vision and will create a safer, more attractive, and more convenient walking and cycling route.
“Once built, the scheme will provide the most direct walking and cycling route into the town centre from Crewe station.”
It is linked to two further projects being developed by the council – the Nantwich Road Bridge Enhancement Scheme and Mill Street Corridor.
The Nantwich Road Bridge Enhancement Scheme will create more space along Nantwich Road Bridge to provide safer and more convenient, attractive pedestrian and cycle links.
It also aims to make it easier for people to find their way between the station and town centre.
Meanwhile, Mill Street Corridor should act as an active travel route connecting the Nantwich Road Bridge and Southern Gateway schemes.
The project is one of 10 in Crewe that has been earmarked to benefit from a £22.9m allocation of funding through the government’s Towns Fund.
