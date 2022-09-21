A Nantwich woman is to tackle one of the most gruelling races on earth to help raise money in aid of Scope charity.

Andrea Millar, 44, is taking part in the Marathon Des Sables – a six-day “Ultra-Marathon” or “Ultra” run over 150 to 156 miles.

It takes participants through some of the toughest terrain on the planet across the baking Sahara Desert in North Africa.

Andrea will carry her own back-pack, food and everything she needs for the entire six days and will sleep in communal tents in a bivouac village.

She wants to raise money for Scope as her god-daughter Zoe, who has Cerebral Palsy, learning difficulties and is deaf after defying the medics to survive when born weighing just 1lb 8oz.

Zoe, now aged 11, was born 16 weeks early with her twin brother Joe. Sadly, Joe died aged just two days old.

Andrea, who works in the Travel business, said: “Zoe suffered lots of medical setbacks including a brain haemorrhage and numerous infections.

“She was only given a 30% chance of survival in those early weeks, but her tiny body fought on, and she grew stronger and stronger.

“After four months in hospital, she was allowed home weighing just over 4lb.

“She is physically disabled on the left side of her body, but she doesn’t let any of that stop her too much! She takes on all sorts of challenges.

“She dances in competitions with her dance school team and as she has recently performed in her first duet dance.

“She has recently competed a team swimathon and swam 1000 metres herself (50 lengths). She has completed a 5K race for life.

“She has had a try at bouldering, kayaking, archery, football and she has recently taken up horse riding!

“There is no stopping her.

“She has so much strength and determination and deals with her disabilities daily without complaining, constantly smiling and being the most awesome and inspiring young lady that constantly makes me PROUD!”

Andrea now has a gruelling training regime ahead of her before the race in April next year, but says Zoe will be her inspiration to complete it.

“Zoe will be joining me on some training runs and inspiring me during the next months of training,” she added.

“I am asking if anyone would like to sponsor me or if you want to help with your own fundraising challenge and become a teammate I would love for your help and support.

“If you want to challenge yourself to run a 5K, do a Bake Sale, or a sponsored walk! Anything!”

She has already raised half of her £7,000 target to compete in the Marathon Des Sables.

And she has had support from local Cheshire businesses including Chatwins, D&G Office Supplies Ltd, The Cheshire Cat, Nantwich Lumos Electrical, Inspiring Travel & Tilsun Leasing, and Kris Chesworth at Cheshire Work & Leisure Wear Ltd who has printed and supplied T Shirts.

You can sponsor and help Andrea on her Justgiving Page here.