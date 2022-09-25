Nantwich Bookshop to host series of high profile talks in October

A series of high profile names will be at Nantwich Bookshop next month to take part in book signing events.

They include cricket legend Sir Geoff Boycott, top cyclist Dan Martin, Sky Sports commentator Geoff Shreeves and “Pembrokeshire Murders” former Chief Supt Steve Wilkins.

Venues for the four talks are to be confirmed but dates and times are as follows:

Dan Martin will be discussing his Autobiography and life in cycling at 6.45pm on Thursday October 13.

Tickets are £20 which includes a copy of ‘Chased by Pandas’. Doors open at 6pm and the bar will be open.

Sky Sports commentator and pundit Geoff Shreeves will be visiting on Tuesday October 18 recalling his career and tales from the Premier League touchline.

Tickets are £20 which includes a copy of ‘Cheers Geoff!’. Doors open at 6pm and the Bar will be open.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott will be in Nantwich at lunchtime on Tuesday October 25 between 12.30pm and 2.30pm to sign copies of his book ‘Being Geoffrey Boycott’ which will be available to buy.

And on Friday October 28 has ex Chief Superintendent Steve Wilkins will be talking about his co-authored book ‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’ which tells the full story of Operation Ottawa and the investigation which caught and convicted serial killer, John William Cooper.

Operation Ottawa has been identified as one of the finest investigations in the history of British Policing and is the blueprint for subsequent cold case investigations.

In 2021 the case was the subject of a 3 part ITV crime drama.

Tickets are £10 which includes a copy of the book and delicious finger snacks. Bar available.

Contact the Bookshop on 01270-611665 or e-mail [email protected] for any further information.