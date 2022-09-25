19 hours ago
Willaston primary school ends waste compound plan amid complaints
19 hours ago
Nantwich Town slump to home defeat to fellow strugglers Whitby
3 days ago
Words and Music Festival set for return to Nantwich
3 days ago
Little Monsters at Calveley Primary win 50 David Walliams books
5 days ago
Cheshire East IT system cost more than double £11.8m budget, report reveals
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Bookshop to host series of high profile talks in October

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews September 25, 2022
high profile talks - Nantwich Bookshop guest signings October 2022

A series of high profile names will be at Nantwich Bookshop next month to take part in book signing events.

They include cricket legend Sir Geoff Boycott, top cyclist Dan Martin, Sky Sports commentator Geoff Shreeves and “Pembrokeshire Murders” former Chief Supt Steve Wilkins.

Venues for the four talks are to be confirmed but dates and times are as follows:

Dan Martin will be discussing his Autobiography and life in cycling at 6.45pm on Thursday October 13.

Tickets are £20 which includes a copy of ‘Chased by Pandas’. Doors open at 6pm and the bar will be open.

Sky Sports commentator and pundit Geoff Shreeves will be visiting on Tuesday October 18 recalling his career and tales from the Premier League touchline.

Tickets are £20 which includes a copy of ‘Cheers Geoff!’. Doors open at 6pm and the Bar will be open.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott will be in Nantwich at lunchtime on Tuesday October 25 between 12.30pm and 2.30pm to sign copies of his book ‘Being Geoffrey Boycott’ which will be available to buy.

And on Friday October 28 has ex Chief Superintendent Steve Wilkins will be talking about his co-authored book ‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’ which tells the full story of Operation Ottawa and the investigation which caught and convicted serial killer, John William Cooper.

Operation Ottawa has been identified as one of the finest investigations in the history of British Policing and is the blueprint for subsequent cold case investigations.

In 2021 the case was the subject of a 3 part ITV crime drama.

Tickets are £10 which includes a copy of the book and delicious finger snacks. Bar available.

Contact the Bookshop on 01270-611665 or e-mail [email protected] for any further information.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.