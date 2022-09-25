A Nantwich school has back-tracked on plans to relocate its waste compound to its boundary edge after complaints from neighbours.

Residents in Willaston say they were not consulted about the plan and complained to Cheshire East Council when they realised what was happening at Willaston Primary Academy.

Gordon Stratton lives on Derwent Close next to the newly built storage building and was going to be most impacted by the plan, with piles of waste potentially just feet from his front door.

But it appears the school has changed its plans after complaints were made to local councillors and Cheshire East planning.

Mr Stratton said: “We’ve had notification from the school that they are no longer going to use the newly-built store right next to our house as a waste compound, but as a bike shed for the school’s children.

“The gates open directly on to the public highway turning area at the foot of the close – there’s no pavement.

“We would rather they weren’t there at all, and see no need for them to be located there.

“The school’s change of heart is unexpected, but credit where it’s due, I complained about their intention to store waste a few feet from my family and they’ve listened and suggested a partial resolution.”

Work started on the compound back in the summer holidays.

Mr Stratton added: “We were not informed that any work would be taking place, or that we should expect any disruption, our windows were open due to the hot weather.

“Our concerns were so obvious as to barely need listing – mess, smell, flies, vermin, fire-risk, noise etc, along with the associated risks around commercial waste-emptying lorries operating so close to my house and on the public highway in Derwent Close.

“The school has current arrangements for the storage and emptying of its waste so their appeared to be no reason for them to move their waste immediately next to my house.”

Mr Stratton said he met with the headteacher and chair of Governors to raise his objections.

He also complained to Willaston Cllr Allen Gage, who represents the Ward on Cheshire East Council.

Cllr Gage said: “I met with residents on Derwent and they reiterated the fact the school did not contact any residents about their intentions.

“There is a current delegated waste area on site. Why the school decided to create a new one with a new access onto a turning point is unclear.

“The new waste site is extremely close to one house in particular and I can fully understand why residents feel upset, I certainly would.

“I have asked for an enforcement officer to evaluate what is going on at the school and provide a decision so residents know where they stand.

“However, the planning department are currently under pressure and the planning enforcement department in particular has been run in to the ground under this current labour led administration, consequently we are still waiting for a decision to be taken.”

A Cheshire East Council spokesperson said: “This matter has been brought to our attention and our planning enforcement team have begun an enforcement investigation.

“As that investigation is now live, the council cannot comment further.”

We contacted Willaston Primary School but did not receive a reply.