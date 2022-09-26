Burning telegraph pole in Shavington causes road closure

A faulty telegraph pole sparked a blaze in Shavington which caused police to close a busy road.

The incident happened on Newcastle Road in Shavington with motorists cruising past the blaze seemingly unaware.

A video posted by nearby business ABP Motorsport shows the drama unfold at around 2.40pm on Thursday (September 22).

Fire crews from Crewe attended along with engineers from Scottish Power who isolated the power while the blaze was extinguished.

Police attended to control traffic and for road closure.

The crew stood by for safety and allowed the fire to burn itself out.

(Images courtesy of ABP Motorsport video)