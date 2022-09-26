Cheshire East Council bosses are looking for temporary accommodation solutions amid fears of a rise in homelessness this winter.

The authority says it needs to procure an initial 20 properties in a variety of locations across the borough.

The focus is on increasing the amount of good quality and well managed non-permanent accommodation.

The council would initially like to consult with organisations with a proven track record in operating temporary accommodation, as there is the possibility that more innovative approaches may be required if the number of properties needed was to increase.

Cllr Nick Mannion, chair of Cheshire East Council’s economy and growth committee, said: “We know there are a great number of challenges that we will be facing in the coming months, as people feel the impacts of the current cost of living.

“Economically, these are difficult times for a lot of people, and it is extremely important that we are ready for that.

“Indications suggest that homelessness will increase, so it is vital we can provide people access to better temporary accommodation, which doesn’t rely on emergency bed and breakfast arrangements.

“Historically, we have been fortunate to only experience very low levels of homelessness in the borough and we are doing everything within our powers to keep it that way.

“But as a responsible council, we need to be ready to protect our residents.”

It wants to hear views of organisations working in the accommodation sector, which in turn would help the council in any future procurement process.

Find pit more on the council’s official procurement site: 22 110 TEMPORARY ACCOMMODATION SOLUTIONS (due-north.com) or contact [email protected] for further details.